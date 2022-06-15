Harry Styles Is Caught In A Love Triangle In First My Policeman Trailer

The trailer for the much-anticipated romantic drama My Policeman, starring Harry Styles as a man engaged in a complex love triangle set in 1950s Britain, has been unveiled.

My Policeman, based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name, will see the chart-topping singer play titular police officer Tom.

Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, plays his wife Marion, a teacher, while David Dawson plays museum curator Patrick, with whom Tom embarks on a passionate affair.

In the trailer, Harry’s character is seen analysing a painting with, his co-star asking: “How does it make you feel?”

David Dawson (right), Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in My Policeman Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon Prime Video via PA Media

He then responds: “You can sense the waves, you know how strong they are. Like swimming in rough surf.”

Later, David’s character adds: “You feel they could crush you. Or take you under. You just have to let it take hold of you.”

The teaser switches from darkened scenes of the two men together to Harry and Emma sharing a passionate kiss on their wedding day and enjoying a day out at Brighton pier together.

Harry and Emma in character Amazon Prime Video via PA Media

The Amazon Prime film is set in 1950s Britain with flashes forward to the 90s, starring Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett as older versions of the main characters.

Michael Grandage directed the film, shot in Venice and Brighton, from an adapted screenplay by Oscar winner Ron Nyswaner, who penned 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.

