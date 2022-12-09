Harry Styles 'Shooketh' After Stage Invader Crashes Show In Brazil

Harry Styles Kevin Winter via Getty Images

There was a moment of panic during Harry Styles’ most recent gig on Thursday night when a stage invader managed to get close to the singer.

An unidentified person managed to get on stage during the former One Directioner’s latest top of his Love On Tour show in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil.

Harry was in the middle of performing What Makes You Beautiful when he stepped away to avoid someone who had run on stage.

Video footage taken by fans showed the moment security quickly grappled with the person and removed them from stage.

Harry performing What Makes You Beautiful while sidestepping the person who ran on stage at Area Externa Da Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - December 8 (via @witcmidia) pic.twitter.com/a1htFeX59H — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) December 9, 2022

Harry made a quip about the incident later in his show, saying: “Well, that was different. Everybody okay? I’m shooketh. I’m shooketh.”

When the face of one of the security guards appeared on the big screen, Harry said: “Thank you, thank you. You saved me.”

Last month, fans of Harry’s hit out at a concert goer after he was hit directly in the eye by a Skittle thrown by someone in the audience of a recent gig.

For the remainder of the show, Harry was seen touching and rubbing his eye and was visibly squinting.