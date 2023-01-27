Harry Styles on stage on Thursday night Twitter

Harry Styles had an unfortunate moment during his latest live show, when he suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction right in the middle of a song.

And to make matters worse, Jennifer Aniston was there to witness the whole thing.

On Thursday night, the chart-topping musician gave his second of three shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

During his rendition of Music For A Sushi Restaurant, the former One Direction star performed a lunging move, to try and bring himself closer to the audience members standing in front of the stage.

honestly ripping his pants when his crotch is like 10 ft from ppl’s faces is one of the most harry styles things to ever happen to him pic.twitter.com/rvl2Ef56wt — vivᴴ 🍱🍳🍓🍯 (@ddipyouinhoney) January 27, 2023

Unfortunately, he may have been a bit over-enthusiastic, as when he came back up, it quickly became apparent that he’d split the front of his leather-look trousers.

Thinking on his feet, the grinning pop star managed to secure a Pride flag from the audience to tie around his waist, hiding his modesty and allowing him to finish the routine without worrying about exposing himself any further.

My favorite part of the Harry Styles concert tonight was watching him rip his pants down his crotch and use a 🏳️🌈 to cover up 😂 pic.twitter.com/xAfofTDRLK — Bad Bitch January (@JolieJanet) January 27, 2023

After switching into another pair of trousers for the rest of the night, Harry joked: “I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean this is a family show.”

“It’s a family show,” he repeated, adding: “Or is it? It is! Or is it?”

As many fans pointed out, the whole debacle unfolded right in front of Jennifer, who was in the audience that night.

Jennifer Aniston attends Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/JbOODa9IRb — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2023

imagina o quão orgulhoso harry styles se sente ao saber que jennifer aniston está a assistir ele em um show,a atriz que interpreta uma personagem em sua série favorita. pic.twitter.com/ImROHdzf1D — gossipdotweet (@gossipdotweet) January 27, 2023

Harry really out there tripping and splitting his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston. She's in that man's head#HarryStyles #HarryStylesLoveOnTour #LoveOnTourLA pic.twitter.com/vIpJ6tJeRS — ARMYand1D (@ARMYand1D) January 27, 2023

Hilariously, Harry disclosed back in 2020 that the former Friends star was actually his first crush.

The As It Was singer is currently gearing up for his performance at the Brit Awards next month, where he’s the leading nominee with four nods.