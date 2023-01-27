Harry Styles had an unfortunate moment during his latest live show, when he suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction right in the middle of a song.
And to make matters worse, Jennifer Aniston was there to witness the whole thing.
On Thursday night, the chart-topping musician gave his second of three shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
During his rendition of Music For A Sushi Restaurant, the former One Direction star performed a lunging move, to try and bring himself closer to the audience members standing in front of the stage.
Unfortunately, he may have been a bit over-enthusiastic, as when he came back up, it quickly became apparent that he’d split the front of his leather-look trousers.
Thinking on his feet, the grinning pop star managed to secure a Pride flag from the audience to tie around his waist, hiding his modesty and allowing him to finish the routine without worrying about exposing himself any further.
After switching into another pair of trousers for the rest of the night, Harry joked: “I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean this is a family show.”
“It’s a family show,” he repeated, adding: “Or is it? It is! Or is it?”
As many fans pointed out, the whole debacle unfolded right in front of Jennifer, who was in the audience that night.
Hilariously, Harry disclosed back in 2020 that the former Friends star was actually his first crush.
The As It Was singer is currently gearing up for his performance at the Brit Awards next month, where he’s the leading nominee with four nods.
As well as Best British Album, Best Pop/R&B Act and Best British Single, he’s also in the running for Best British Artist, which has proved to be a divisive category after no women were nominated for it in 2023.