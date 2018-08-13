A male model has been found guilty of murdering his fashion rival, who was stabbed to death in the street.

George Koh, 24 was convicted at the Old Bailey of murdering Harry Uzoka, 24, on Monday.

Jonathan Okigbo, 24, was cleared of the same offence but convicted of manslaughter. Merse Dikanda was also found guilty of murder.

Uzoka was found fatally injured on Old Oak Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London, on the afternoon of 11 January this year. Scotland Yard believe he was attacked outside Ollgar House, a block of flats in Ollgar Close, before staggering to the nearby street.

Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 5pm.

Tributes were paid to Uzoka following his death, with model Jourdan Dunn posting a photo of him on Twitter, with the caption: “Rest in Paradise Young King.”