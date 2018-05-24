Harvey Weinstein To Surrender To Police Over Sexual Harassment Charges - Reports

Harvey Weinstein will turn himself in to police in New York City on Friday, multiple news outlets have reported.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been conducting a criminal probe into accusations against the disgraced former Hollywood megaproducer.

Inspired by October exposes in The New York Times and The New Yorker, dozens of women began coming forward late last year with stories about the alleged sexual abuse and harassment they sustained at the hands of Weinstein.

Weinstein had been reportedly spending much of his time at a rehabilitation facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, after becoming a pariah in the industry where he once loomed large.