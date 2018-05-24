Harvey Weinstein To Surrender To Police Over Sexual Harassment Charges - Reports

Harvey Weinstein will turn himself in to police in New York City on Friday, multiple news outlets have reported.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been conducting a criminal probe into accusations against the disgraced former Hollywood megaproducer.
Inspired by October exposes in The New York Times and The New Yorker, dozens of women began coming forward late last year with stories about the alleged sexual abuse and harassment they sustained at the hands of Weinstein.
Weinstein had been reportedly spending much of his time at a rehabilitation facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, after becoming a pariah in the industry where he once loomed large.
The reports are credited with sparking the Me Too and Time’s Up movements against sexual misconduct.
Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.
Weinstein will be charged over an allegation by at least one accuser, Lucia Evans, a former aspiring actress who told the New Yorker that Weinstein forced her to give him oral sex in 2004, the New York Times and Daily News reported.
The exact nature of the charges being brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office was unclear on Thursday afternoon.
The New York Police Department and the Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to confirm the news reports.
Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Weinstein, declined to comment on Thursday’s report.
Entertainment industry heavyweights have distanced themselves from Weinstein, once one of Hollywood’s most powerful men, since the accusations became public.
The board of the Weinstein Co fired him, the company itself filed for bankruptcy in March. In 2017, he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscars.
A former fixture in the most elite entertainment circles of Manhattan and Los Angeles, Weinsteinhas since been seen spending time in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the New York Times said he had been seeking treatment for sex addiction.
Actor Ashley Judd last month sued Weinstein, saying that he cost her a part in 1998 for the film “The Lord of the Rings” after she rejected his sexual advances, charges that Weinstein has denied.
Other prominent actors who have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct include Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek.