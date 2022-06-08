Harvey Weinstein To Be Charged In The UK With Two Counts Of Indecent Assault

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
The CPS confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that it had authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that it is alleged the two offences took place between 31 July and 31 August 1996 and that the accuser is a woman who is now aged in her 50s.
Help and support:
- Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
- Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898