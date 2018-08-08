'Clear Evidence' To Charge Brother Of Manchester Arena Bomber, Police Say

Police say there is “clear evidence” to charge the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber if he is extradited from Libya.

Hashem Abedi is the younger sibling of Salman Abedi, the Briton born to Libyan parents who blew himself up at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande last year, killing 22 people.

It was the deadliest militant attack in Britain for 12 years and his victims included seven children. More than 500 people were left injured, many seriously.

On Wednesday Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told BBC Radio Manchester that extradition proceedings against Abedi had begun.

Speaking of the wave of arrests made after the attack last October, he said: “We did make a number of arrests, we were very clear about that.

“There hasn’t been the evidence to charge those individuals but there is clearly evidence to charge [Abedi] which is why the CPS issued the warrant and has started extradition proceedings.

“He is detained in Libya and he has to go through their legal system.”