HBO Responds To House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale Leaking Online

Emma D'Arcy in House Of The Dragon HBO

House Of The Dragon fans, be careful out there.

Just days ahead of the season two finale, the episode has leaked online as clips of the hit fantasy show have been spreading across social media since late Tuesday.

One TikTok account reportedly posted 14 videos and roughly 30 minutes of footage from the episode, which has since been banned.

While viewers may already be doing their best to avoid any spoilers ahead of official viewing this weekend, HBO has also now issued a response.

“We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

“The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

The episode is due to air officially on HBO on 4 August, and the early hours of 5 August on Sky Atlantic for viewers in the UK.

This is hardly the first time House Of The Dragon has been leaked ahead of an episode’s air date.

The season one finale was also leaked online just two days before it was due to drop in October 2022.

And just this past May, even one of the season two trailers leaked online ahead of its official release.

HBO also had a tough old time preventing Game Of Thrones leaks during the show’s original run, too.

Still, this season of the fantasy spin-off show has already given fans plenty to talk about. Earlier this month, fans were quick to express their disgust after the show aired a one particularly disturbing scene featuring incest.

Elsewhere, director Geeta Vasant Patel confirmed that one major fan theory surrounding dragon eggs was indeed correct.

This season saw Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D’Arcy) send her children away to the Vale to keep them safe, tasking her step-daughter Rhaena Targaryen with accompanying them along with their young dragons Tyraxes and Stormcloud and four dragon eggs.