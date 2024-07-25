LOADING ERROR LOADING

WASHINGTON ― As he flew into the United States to watch the speech Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intended to give to US lawmakers, Zahiro Shahar Mor was determined not to disrespect America.

Mor’s 79-year-old uncle, Abraham Munder, was among the hundreds of people captured by Palestinian militants during the attack launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Mor is an active member of the movement of relatives of the hostages taken that day, pushing to keep the focus on bringing them home amid broader debates over Israel’s response.

Mor, an Israeli citizen, said he sees the US as the “greatest hope” for the release of his uncle. But as he watched Netanyahu on Wednesday deliver remarks to a joint session of Congress ― from his place in one of the galleries for guests, a seat he got via an invitation from Representative Ilhan Omar (Democrat, Minnesota) ― Mor couldn’t help himself. During one of the multiple standing ovations Netanyahu received, Mor stood up and yelled into the House of Representatives chamber three times: “1,400 deaths!”

It was a reference to the initial Israeli estimate of deaths on October 7, which has since been revised to around 1,200.

“It was on [Netanyahu’s] watch,” Mor told HuffPost, that people like his cousin, Munder’s son, were slaughtered.

“It’s mind-boggling” to see US legislators applaud Netanyahu, he added, in his first interview since his arrest. “I know half of the people don’t believe a word he says, but still there’s this equation ― that we must fight ― that if you criticise Netanyahu, then you’re helping the antisemites.”

“I think it’s bullshit: You have to oppose Netanyahu,” Mor continued. “It’s not that you’re an antisemite — you’re truthful.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., United States on July 24, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

Mor said he was approached by an usher after his third outburst, then arrested by US Capitol Police and brought to a holding area, before being driven to a police station. He and five other relatives of Israeli hostages ― who also attended the speech, and during it, unveiled protest T-shirts ― have been charged under a statute in District of Columbia law that makes it illegal “knowingly, with force and violence, to enter or to remain upon the floor of either House of the Congress,” a spokesperson for the US Capitol Police, Brianna Burch, told HuffPost.

The five others issued a joint statement earlier on Wednesday evening, stating: “Some of us wore a T-shirt calling on our Prime Minister to finally seal that deal, because this is his responsibility. And for that perceived offence, we were removed from the visitors’ gallery. No matter what, we will continue to fight for those who cannot: our family members being held captive in Gaza.”

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican, Louisiana) had threatened people who disrupted the Netanyahu speech with prosecution.

Relatives of those taken hostage have for months criticised Netanyahu for continuing fighting in the Gaza Strip ― Hamas’ base ― rather than cutting a ceasefire deal to let the captives come home.

In November, the US helped orchestrate a brief truce and prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel, freeing dozens of hostages, including Mor’s aunt, cousin and nephew. Mor believes President Joe Biden’s help was “instrumental” in their release. Netanyahu’s government argues it is still prioritising the freedom of the hostages, including through military raids to free specific groups of them.

Mor isn’t sure what to do now, he said: He’s been given a court date for August 14 but he is scheduled to head back to Israel on August 2.

He said it was “ludicrous” that he was arrested during the speech and wants to shift the focus back to Netanyahu. The prime minister brought the families of several hostages to Washington with him, a choice Mor described as “monstrous.”

“Only an extremely cynical person could even think about doing such a thing,” Mor told HuffPost.

Omar issued a statement on Mor’s arrest on Wednesday night, saying: “He could not stand to listen to his harmful rhetoric. As a family member of an Israeli hostage, he has experienced the agonising pain of Netanyahu’s failure to bring the hostages home and inability to make a deal. His bravery to call out Netanyahu’s genocide mirrors the sentiment shared by millions of Americans who want to see a permanent ceasefire and an end to this genocide funded by our tax dollars.”

For now, Mor is determined to keep the focus on Netanyahu and to undercut the prime minister’s attempt to project the impression that he’s respected abroad, especially by the US, Israel’s closest ally.

“He’s not answering the people he’s responsible for. He sees himself as an American statesman and we can see the result: It’s a complete betrayal of his own citizens,” Mor argued.