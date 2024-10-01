Heart Disease Symptoms In Women Can Be Different – Here’s What To Look For

Unsplash

According to the NHS, heart and circulatory disease (CVD) is responsible for one in four premature deaths in the UK.

Meanwhile, the heart health experts at the British Heart Foundation predict that there could be as many as one million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK by 2030, and two million more than today by 2040.

This means that now more than ever, it’s essential that we understand the signs of CVD and how to reduce our risk of developing it.

However, according to the National Institutes of Health: “Women are more likely to have heart disease in the smaller arteries of the heart, called coronary microvascular disease. This can make the disease harder to identify and causes delays in treatment.”

Knowing what to look for, and when to speak to a GP, is essential.

So, what are the signs of heart disease in women?

Heart attack pain can be different in women – and when it comes to heart disease, it’s a similar story.

According to the National Library of Medicine, women are more likely than men to have “silent” heart disease, meaning that they don’t have symptoms.

However, when symptoms do occur, they include:

Pain or discomfort in the chest that may be dull and heavy or sharp

Pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper belly, or back

Nausea or vomiting

Unusual fatigue

Shortness of breath (feeling like you can’t get enough air) during physical activity

How to reduce your risk of heart disease

The NHS recommends taking the following steps to reduce your risk of developing heart disease: