Heart Attack Symptoms Can Be Different For Women – This Is What To Look Out For

According to the British Heart Foundation, coronary heart disease (CHD), the main cause of heart attacks, kills more than twice as many women as breast cancer in the UK every year, and it was the single biggest killer of women worldwide in 2019.

In fact, each year more than 30,000 women are admitted to hospital in the UK due to a heart attack, and research suggests that survival rates are lower for women than for men.

This could be in part due to how the pain is experienced, and our assumptions about what heart attack pain is supposed to feel like.

According to the Heart Research Institute UK: “Women often describe heart attack pain as pressure or tightness in the chest, and not the severe pain often felt by men.”

So, what are the symptoms of a heart attack?

The British Heart Foundation urges that these symptoms experienced individually or in combination could be signs of a heart attack:

chest pain or discomfort in your chest that comes on suddenly and doesn’t go away. It may feel like pressure, tightness or squeezing. The pain or discomfort may spread to one or both of your arms, or may spread to your neck, jaw, back or stomach

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing with or without chest discomfort

feeling dizzy, light-headed or faint

feeling sick, indigestion, being sick

sweating or a cold sweat

a sudden feeling of anxiety that can feel like a panic attack

a lot of coughing or wheezing

How can you prevent a heart attack?

The NHS recommends these following steps to prevent a heart attack: