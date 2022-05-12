Entertainment

Joe Locke Reveals What He Would Want To See In Heartstopper Season 2

He's got some big ideas for a follow-up season of the hit Netflix teen drama.
Daniel Welsh

Joe Locke at the TV Baftas over the weekend
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Heartstopper actor Joe Locke has revealed what he wants to see if the hit show gets a second season.

The British actor plays Charlie Spring in Hearstopper, which has proved hugely popular since its debut on the streaming platform last month.

While Netflix is yet to confirm whether the hit teen drama will get a follow-up season, its huge viewership would certainly suggest there could be one in the pipeline, with Joe now sharing what he would want to explore in the next chapter.

“I’m excited for [Charlie and Nick],” Joe told British GQ. If we get another season (fingers crossed), I’m looking forward to seeing how they develop as a couple.”

Charlie and Nick's blossoming relationship is the central storyline in Heartstopper
Netflix

He continued: “In the next graphic novel, Charlie struggles with his mental health and I’d love to explore that more.

“I think a lot of mental health and eating disorder shows tackle mental health in a way that is hard-hitting and really dark, but I’d love to come at these issues from a lighter place.”

Joe Locke as Charlie in Heartstopper
Netflix

Meanwhile, in another interview with Variety, Joe also shared his casting hopes for the next instalment of Heartstopper.

“Jennifer Coolidge should play my grandmother,” he said. “That would be so cool. I love her. She’s amazing.

“I also want a scene with Nick’s mum so I can work with Olivia Colman.”

Icon, legend and diva Jennifer Coolidge
RB/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now.

