Heinz Has Been Told Off (Again) For Claiming Beans Contain As Much Protein As a Protein Shake

Heinz has been slapped on the wrist by the Advertising Standards Authority for creating the “impression” that beans contain as much protein, fibre and fat as a typical protein shake.

The ASA has banned a TV advert featuring a man coming home after a run drinking a protein shake and talking about his new health regime. A woman takes some baked beans from the microwave and says in response: “Right. We’re just having some beans.”

The following words flash across the screen: “High in protein. High in Fibre. Low in Fat.” Then a can of Heinz Beanz is displayed with the accompanying text: “Good for you, without going on about it.”