Helen Mirren Makes Iconic Chat Show Appearance From Her Bathtub, But Encounters One Bubbly Problem

Over 15 months into the pandemic, we are all officially sick of Zoom calls, so you can’t blame Helen Mirren for killing two birds with one stone as she dialled in to a US talk show from her bath. The actor appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday evening live and direct from her tub, telling the host it was her “favourite place in the world”. A shocked Jimmy told her she had the honour of being his first guest ever to appear from their bath.

“That’s the brilliant thing about Zoom,” she said. “I was thinking, why not be in the place that you love to sit and chat to people? I love having a chat to my husband while I’m sitting in the bath, so why not do it to the whole of America?” However, Helen encountered one big problem. “I’m running out of bubbles!” she said. “You were chatting away and I was waiting and my bubbles were going down.” The soapy location was not the only iconic thing from Helen’s interview, though. She also shared a video of her shooing away a bear that was trying to make its way onto her porch.

“Naughty bear!”



