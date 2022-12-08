HelloFresh’s Discounted Meal Kits Will Make Cooking Quicker And Easier This Christmas

HelloFresh Take unnecessary faff out of the festive season by nabbing a discounted meal kit subscription!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them.

Whether you’re preoccupied with picking up those last few presents, frantically trying to source a turkey, or constantly on–the-go from one family gathering to the next, it’s safe to say that our usual routines well and truly go out the window during the festive season. If you’re anything like me, all you’ll find in the fridge are smelly cheeses and brussel sprouts, and there’s certainly nothing you can use to quickly whip up a casual meal on those more low-key evenings.

So there’s truly no better time to get some HelloFresh meal kits on standby.

With the 60% discount, you can get your hands on three two-person recipes per week, for just £11.40 – rather than £28.49 – offering you huge value for money. But the deal is only available for a limited time, so click here to take advantage of it now.

HelloFresh For a limited time only, HuffPost UK readers can nab an exclusive HelloFresh discount!

A flexible solution for the festive season (and beyond!)

As well as delivering delicious meal kits straight to your door, a HelloFresh subscription can be paused at any time, and you can also easily edit the size of your box from week to week if you’re expecting a fluctuating stream of visitors. Plus, each box contains only the exact amount of each ingredient you need – which is ideal for the coming weeks where spare fridge space will be such a precious commodity.

But the best thing about HelloFresh is definitely the sheer range of recipes you have to choose from. If you’re after a quick meal, then pick a ‘Rapid’ recipe such as the veggie-friendly Creamy Cauliflower and Pea Tikka Masala, or if you’re after something a little more indulgent, try out the Truffled Cacio e Pepe Risotto from the new ‘Festive Flavours’ range.

Fancy a healthy meal to balance out all that cheese? Recipes are also helpfully labelled to let you know dietary details like if they have a high amount of protein, or a lower number of calories.