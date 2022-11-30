Life
24 Amazing Yet Affordable Stocking Fillers We Found On Amazon

These bits and bobs don't cost the earth and definitely won't end up in a junk drawer.

Swap the stocking filler tat for these bits and bobs they'll actually use
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When searching for stocking filler gifts, its easy to fall into the habit of buying classic festive-themed tat, trusty toilet literature, or any candle or shower gel with a gingerbread scent. But with budgets tighter for so many of us this Christmas, we’re all more conscious about giving presents that will most likely end up at the bottom of a drawer by the end of the year.

So, we’ve been scouring Amazon in search of stocking-sized gifts that feel far more intentional, and less like ‘just a bit of fun’. From stylish accessories like jumbo claw clips and gold-plated mini hoops, to day-to-day essentials such as memory foam slippers and a portable shower speaker, these gifts will have a far longer shelf-life than just the festive season.

1
Amazon
These vegan wax melts will fill the whole home with their gorgeous scent
Wax melts make a great gift for anyone who's looking for lovely ways to unwind. There are loads of different scents to choose from, but I love that this one is a lot like the famous Alien perfume.
£4.35 from Amazon
2
Amazon
This great mug says what literally every introvert is thinking
As someone who loves nothing more than enjoying a hot drink from the comfort of their own home, this is definitely a mug I'd be delighted to drink from.
£8.95 from Amazon
3
Amazon
This personalised bracelet that looks super expensive
Made from durable sterling silver — and coated in your choice of either silver or rose gold — this bracelet can be completely customised to include the recipient's name and birthstone.
£9.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
A bestselling book that's gone straight to number one
Reviewers have loved Richard Osman's The Bullet That Missed (the latest instalment in his Thursday Murder Club series), and your fave bookworm might too!
£10 from Amazon
5
Amazon
These gold plated chunky hoops are perfect for everyday wear
These 14k gold plated chunky hoops look way more expensive than they actually are, and are made from hypoallergenic sterling silver.
£10.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
This portable Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and comes with a suction cup
Giving you up to eight hours of non-stop music when fully charged, this portable bluetooth speaker is great for everything from long hikes and bike rides, to leisurely showers where tunes are a must-have.
£17.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
This compact velvet jewellery box doubles as a travel essential
With plenty of space for safely storing accessories, this jewellery box will make an ideal gift for any one who likes to bring all their jewellery on their travels. There are a few different colour options, but I think emerald green pairs best with the luxe velvet fabric.
£11.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
This genius hot water bottle cover is a must-have for cramps
Great for those with painful periods, this cute koala hot water bottle cover wraps around the waist, and helps provide the user with warmth and relief while they're pottering around the house.
£12.74 from Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of super fluffy and soft memory foam slippers
These memory foam slippers are so comfy and cute, you might want to snap up a pair for yourself too. They come in multiple different colours – including a variety of shades of brown, as well as less subtle pinks and blues — and four different UK shoe size ranges.
£20.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
This set of seven useful yet stylish jumbo claw clips
If they can't get enough of the claw clip trend, treat them to this box of them that features a variety of colours. There are seven claw clips in the pack — all boasting autumnal, matte finishes.
£5.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
This wellness pack that’ll set the user up for a good night’s sleep
This Sanctuary Spa gift set is designed to help anyone sleep better, and features an eye mask, warming body balm, overnight treatment, pillow spray, and gorgeous sleep journal.
£16 from Amazon
12
Amazon
This make-up bag that’s far easier to rifle through
This handy make-up bag opens out flat, which makes finding your products far easier if (like me) you’re always overpacking it with things you’ll most likely never use.
£12.99 from Amazon
13
Amazon
This pretty planner is the perfect gift for a disorganised pal
Boasting both monthly and weekly at-a-glance pages, dotted pages for list making, and sections for both budgeting and goal setting, this diary does it all.
£9.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
A selection of bestselling sheet masks
This hydrating Garnier sheet mask selection is ideal for your friend who loves skincare, and contains three for the whole face, and two specifically for the eyes.
£8.50 from Amazon
15
Amazon
This chic and unique bubble candle that's super on-trend
Chances are you've seen these chic bubble candles all over Instagram and TikTok, so why not treat a trendy friend or family member to one? Best of all, they're less than a tenner!
£9.66 from Amazon
16
Amazon
This affordable and touching personalised coaster
Cut from natural Welsh slate, and featuring a rustic edge finish, this personalised coaster can be engraved with your chosen word or phrase in one of four different styles.
£4.49 from Amazon
17
Amazon
This trio of Burt's Bees lip balms that comes in an adorable glass jar
Give the gift of soft and supple lips throughout the winter months with this set of Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm, Pomegranate Lip Balm, and Hibiscus Tinted Lip Balm.
£11.84 from Amazon
18
Amazon
A set of fifteen fancy tea bags
With this selection box, your giftee will be able to try loads of Vahdam's signature flavours, such as Maharaja Breakfast, Chamomile Mint Citrus, and Sweet Cinammon.
£8.99 from Amazon
19
Amazon
This sunflower growing kit that’s super easy to follow
Reviewers can’t seem to get enough of this nifty kit that contains everything needed to grow your own sunflowers from scratch. Plus, some users say that they ended up with as many as 20 sunflowers, from just the one packet of seeds provided!
£3.99 from Amazon
20
Amazon
They can satisfy their sweet tooth with these easy-to-use microwave mug cake mixes!
If your giftee isn't a baker but loves freshly baked goodies, then these are the answer.
£15.29 for three from Amazon
21
Amazon
This glorious candle that smells like leather-bound books
Made from 100% pure soy wax and essential oils, this candle that smells like an old bookshop is a thoughtful and original gift for the bookworm in your life.
£14.99 from Amazon
22
Amazon
This clever bottle that makes infusing gin an easy task
Perfect for the cocktail connoisseur, this clever bottle has been designed to simplify and speed up the process of infusing spirits with delicious botanicals, spices and herbs.
£12.61 from Amazon
23
Amazon
This silicone stand will hold and charge an Apple Watch with ease
Anyone with an Apple Watch will know how annoying it is to properly balance it on the charger. But this clever silicone stand takes out the faff, and also supports Nightstand Mode – so the watch can easily double as a bedside clock.
£8.99 from Amazon
24
Amazon
And if you're really not sure, you can't go wrong with an Amazon gift card!
If getting them something you can be sure they will actually use is your priority, then a gift card is the way to go. You can put any amount between £15 and £1,000 on an Amazon one, so it’s a super versatile choice.
£15 from Amazon
