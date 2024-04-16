Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in 2022 Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Henry Cavill has shared that he is set to become a father.

On Monday evening, Henry confirmed to Access Hollywood that his girlfriend of three years, Hollywood exec Natalie Viscuso, is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

“I’m very excited about it,” the British actor revealed. “Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

Asked whether seeing Henry Golding, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, as a parent inspired him to become a dad, the former Superman star insisted: “I mean, he didn’t inspire me to do that. My parents did.”

Henry and Natalie first announced they were an item in an Instagram post back in April 2021.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love, Natalie, destroys me at chess,” he wrote at the time, alongside a photo of the pair sitting at a chessboard.

A few months later, they made their first public appearance together at the premiere of Henry’s film Enola Holmes 2.

Per Elle, Natalie previously worked at Legendary Entertainment, the company which helped produce Enola Holmes, as well as Man Of Steel, another of Henry’s films.

Henry and Natalie pictured together in January Shane Anthony Sinclair via Getty Images

Back in 2018, Henry said that it was his “biggest dream in life” to start a family.

A year earlier, he told Men’s Health magazine that his fitness was important to him as he wanted to be an active father in the future.