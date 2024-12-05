Here’s How To Actually Get Some Sleep When You Have A Cough

Unsplash

The temperature is cooling, Christmas lights are twinkling in our cities and the Big Food Order has been placed. All of this can only mean one thing... It’s cold and flu season. I mean, festive season.

While there is plenty of cheer to be found, there’s no getting away from the fact that this time of year can also play havoc with our health and introduce a wealth of annoying, sniffly symptoms.

Advertisement

The worst of happens just when you’re all tuckered out from a long day of sneezing, coughing and blowing your nose, sleep is impossible. You try to get some much needed shut-eye but no, time to cough again. Ugh.

Fortunately, this isn’t something you have to just cope through and there are solutions...

How to sleep with a cough

First of all, make sure that you’re actually addressing the symptoms. The NHS recommends paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat any pain, hot lemon and honey (not suitable for babies under 1 year old) or a herbal medicine called pelargonium (suitable for people aged 12 or over) to address your symptoms.

As well of plenty of rest and fluids.

If that isn’t enough, the sleep experts at The Sleep Foundation recommend actually changing the position you sleep in slightly: “If your cough seems to worsen once you lie flat, try propping up your head and neck. Use a wedge pillow or multiple bed pillows to make yourself comfortable while lying in a position that keeps your head elevated above the rest of your body.

“While this may help adults, it is not a recommended therapy for young children.”

They also recommend trying nasal decongestants, dehumidifiers and consuming some hot foods and drinks.

Advertisement

When to see a doctor about a cough

NHS Inform recommends seeing your GP if you experience any of the following symptoms: