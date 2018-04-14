The smartphone is arguably one of our greatest creations as a species, giving us everyday access to the kind of computing power that makes the Apollo spacecraft look like a wind-up train.

Yet despite this incredible power they seem absolutely incapable of letting us write some words of appropriate exclamation as and when the situation calls for it. In other words, you can’t swear.

This oversight has reached the point now where you almost assume that both Apple and Google know about this and are simply doing it for the sheer fun of it.

Well if you’re tired of writing the word ‘duck’ and ‘ducking’ more than you ever thought possible then fear not, here are two simple hacks for fixing your iPhone and Android phone’s aggressive autocorrect.

How to stop autocorrect on your iPhone

Head to Settings and then tap on General.