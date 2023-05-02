gilaxia via Getty Images

If you’re like me, you’ll understand the frustration of struggling to fall asleep. You’ve probably tried everything you can to find a way to good night’s sleep but nothing seems to work. If counting sheep isn’t doing much for you, how about trying the sleepy girl mocktail? It’s currently taking over TikTok.

Users on the clock app claim that this concoction helps them sleep easier at night. It was created by wellness creator @gracie_norton.

Martin Seeley, Sleep Expert and CEO of MattressNextDay shares his thoughts on the newly popular sleep drink.

“The three main ingredients in the drink are pure tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and a fizzy drink to finish it off. Drinking pure tart cherry juice

may help promote sleepiness and improve sleep quality,” Seeley says.

Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. “A 2010 study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that consuming tart cherry juice increased melatonin levels and improved sleep quality in adults with insomnia,” he adds.

Then there’s magnesium – which has been a game-changer for me.

“Magnesium is a mineral that plays a crucial role in many bodily functions, including the regulation of sleep,” Seeley explains.

Magnesium is involved in the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps

regulate the sleep-wake cycle, and it also helps relax the muscles and calm the nervous system. If you take a magnesium powder supplement before bed it can help you feel more relaxed and improve your sleep quality.

“Magnesium has a calming effect on the nervous system, which can help

reduce feelings of anxiety and promote relaxation, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night,” Seeley says.

As well as making you feel ready for bed, it can help limit muscle tension and cramping which can be a common cause of disrupted sleep.

“Sleep-inducing drinks can be a helpful addition to your bedtime routine if you’re looking to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality,” Seeley adds.

He continues: However, it’s important to choose the right ingredients and to consume these drinks in moderation.”

Additionally, Seeley says we should make sure we take this or any other sleep-inducing drink at the right time. “Consuming any beverage, even those without caffeine or alcohol, too close to bedtime can lead to disrupted sleep due to the need to use the bathroom during the night,” he says.

Don’t fancy making a bedtime mocktail? Here are some other ways to help you wind down and get sleepy before bed:

