From Birth Control Prescriptions To 'Ending The 8am Rush' – How GP Changes Will Impact You

Mindful Media via Getty Images

A new radical plan for the NHS is under way, with a view to improve access to primary health care in England.

For the first time in history, patients who need certain prescription medications – such as antibiotics – will be able to obtain them directly from a pharmacy, without seeing a GP.

Advertisement

This applies to seven common conditions including earache, sore throat and urinary tract infections.

Additionally, nearly half a million women will no longer need to speak to a practice nurse or GP to access oral contraception and will instead be able to pop into their local pharmacy for it.

The new move by the NHS and government aims to improve access to care, better support patients to manage their own health, and modernise general practice for future generations.

Why are these changes being made?

GPs are treating record numbers of people, with half a million more appointments delivered every week compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he hopes the measures will help end the “all-too stressful wait” for appointments by freeing up 15 million slots at doctors’ surgeries over the next two years.

Advertisement

“I know how frustrating it is to be stuck on hold to your GP practice when you or a family member desperately need an appointment for a common illness,” Sunak said.

“We will end the 8am rush and expand the services offered by pharmacies, meaning patients can get their medication quickly and easily,” he added.

Industry groups have warned more pharmacies will close unless ministers provide more funding to the “struggling” sector.

The BBC reported at the start of the week that the number of pharmacies in England has fallen by 160 over the last two years.

According to the NHS, £645m will be invested over the next two years to boost staffing and resources under the new plan.

Advertisement

How will this affect patients?

Patients will be able to treat seven common conditions without going to a GP, including:

earache

sore throat

uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women

sinusitis

impetigo

shingles

infected insect bites

Additionally, women will be able to access to access oral contraception without seeing a GP or practice nurse.

The NHS also plans to more than double the number of people able to access blood pressure checks in their local pharmacy – 2.5 million, up from 900,000 carried out last year.

How will these changes work?

The government will invest in better phone technology for GP teams, so they’ll be able to manage multiple calls and redirect them to other specialists, such as pharmacists and mental health practitioners, if necessary.

In trials of the system, this increased patients’ ability to get through to their practice by almost a third.

Advertisement

Extra training will be provided to staff answering calls at GP practices so people who need to see their family doctor will be prioritised, while those who would be better seen by other staff such as physiotherapists or mental health specialists are able to bypass their GP.

Up to half a million people a year will be able to self-refer for key services, including physiotherapy, hearing tests, and podiatry, without seeing their GP first.

“This plan will make it easier for people to get GP appointments,” health and social care secretary Steve Barclay said.