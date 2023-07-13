Here's When The Weather In The UK Will Actually Improve

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

We all got a little too comfortable for a while there, didn’t we? Casually enjoying the sunshine, making outdoorsy plans, hanging out in our gardens. Truly living as if this isn’t Britain, the rainy little island no matter the season.

Now we’ve had weeks and weeks of rain. That’s what we get for testing fate.

Well, not really.

Why has it been raining so much?

After experiencing record-breaking temperatures in June, it seemed as if the sunny days were only going to continue but these weeks of rain have thrown us for a loop. According to the Met Office, this rain is set to continue for a while longer. They’ve said:

“The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week.

“After a largely showery working week, a change in the jet stream – which is a core of winds high up above the Earth’s surface – will once again influence a likely wet and windy Friday and weekend for many.”

And on the office Met Office YouTube channel, meteorologist Alex Deakin said:

“Ahead of the weekend, the jet stream is looking to be relatively strong and, as well as bringing a period of some more persistent rain for many, it’s also bringing some strong winds and continuing this fresh period of weather.”

Is a heatwave coming to the UK anytime soon?

We hate to be the bearers of bad news here but for now, it doesn’t appear that a heatwave is on the way and the Met Office have said there is ‘no immediate indication of exceptional heat.’

However, temperatures are still as they should be around this time of year and the Met Office have said that temperature figures from 1 to 9 July are relatively close to average overall.