'He's Running Scared': Rishi Sunak Slammed For Preparing To Dodge Boris Johnson Vote

Rishi Sunak has been accused of failing to stand up to Boris Johnson. Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “running scared” after it emerged he is set to dodge a vote on whether Boris Johnson should be stripped of his parliamentary pass.

According to The Times, the prime minister will not attend a Commons debate this afternoon on the privileges committee’s damning report which found the former PM guilty of lying to MPs over partygate.

Advertisement

The committee said it would have recommended a 90-day suspension from parliament for Johnson, who quit as an MP after seeing an advance copy of the report.

It has also called for Johnson to have his parliamentary pass - which is given to ex-MPs - removed.

Some of the former PM’s supporters have said they will vote against the report’s findings this afternoon.

But The Times said Sunak will abstain by not taking part in the vote at all.

Liv Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Conservative MPs need to decide today if they will stand up for their constituents, or vote to let Boris Johnson off the hook.

“Refusing to back this motion would be an insult to bereaved families who grieved alone while Johnson lied and partied.

Advertisement

“The buck stops at the very top of government - if Rishi Sunak really wanted to govern with integrity he shouldn’t be running scared of this vote.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer also said the prime minister should be in parliament for the vote.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I want to see the prime minister there because he has to show leadership.

“What his predecessor got up to was unacceptable. If the prime minister wants to lead, he has to come in to parliament and vote in this debate to show where he stands on this issue.”

Sunak refused to be drawn on how or even whether he would vote on the committee’s report.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, the prime minister said: “This is a matter for the House [of Commons}, not for the government, and that’s why each individual colleague will make up their minds when the time comes.”

Asked directly if he would take part in any vote, Sunak said: “Each individual colleague will make up their own mind when the time comes.

“This is a matter for the House not for the government, that’s an important distinction, and I wouldn’t want to influence anyone in advance of that vote.”

Advertisement