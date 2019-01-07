100 Lorry Drivers Are Drinking Coffee In An Airfield To See If Brexit Will Be A Shambles

More than 100 lorries have descended on a disused airfield in Kent to stage a massive fake traffic jam – all in the name of Brexit.
The bizarre scene is a government test of its plans for UK border disruption in the event Britain leaves with no-deal.
The trial on Monday is to see if Manston airfield near Ramsgate can function as a mass HGV holding bay to ease congestion on roads to Channel ports.
The first practice run began in rush-hour shortly after 8am, with four convoys leaving at intervals between 8.13am and 8.39am.
The first of the convoys arrived in Dover at 8.52am.
At least one driver taken part has tweeted that he had his “feet up drinking coffee”.
The Independent’s Tom Peck is covering the story from Manston Airport. He said: “In ten years at the Indy, I’ve been taught literally how to ride a bike by an Olympic cycling coach.
“I’ve entered my dog in Crufts. I’ve trained as a Wimbledon ball boy.
“I’ve never been on an assignment anywhere near as stupid as this.”
Lord Patten said the exercise was “enough to make one weep”, adding the House of Commons must reject as “snake oil” the option of a “managed no-deal” plan and instead vote to extend or revoke Article 50 to allow more time to work out a “sensible” future relationship with the EU.
“If we can’t do that by getting a majority for staying within the single market and customs union, then I think we have no alternative but to go back to the people for another vote,” he said.
He added: “I don’t like referendums, but we got into this miserable shambles because of a referendum, and it may be the only way we can get out of it.”
Letters to hauliers from the Department for Transport (DfT) and Kent County Council said the practice run would take place during morning rush hour at 8am and again at 11am to “establish the safest optimum release rate of HGVs” from the airfield to Dover along the A256.
It said it would pay for 100 to 150 lorry companies to take part in the trial of Operation Brock, although a driver has since claimed he turned down the job because he was only being offered fuel expenses.
On Sunday road signs directing traffic could be seen set up on the runway and on roads surrounding the airfield, reported the Press Association.
A DfT spokeswoman said: “We do not want or expect a no-deal scenario and continue to work hard to deliver a deal with the EU.
“However, it is the duty of a responsible Government to continue to prepare for all eventualities and contingencies, including a possible no deal.
“We will be testing part of Operation Brock to ensure that, if it needs to be implemented, the system is fully functional.”
Congestion at the Channel ports caused by the reintroduction of customs checks on goods has been one of the most commonly cited negative effects of a no-deal withdrawal from the EU at the end of March.
Also known as Kent International Airport, the site closed in 2014 after owners could not find a buyer.