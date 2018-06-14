Two severely disabled men have lost a High Court challenge against the Government’s controversial Universal Credit benefits scheme, which they say has left them unable to meet many of their basic needs.

A judge in London ruled that the 2013 regulations establishing Universal Credit “do not involve discrimination” in so far as they “do not include any element” which “corresponds to the additional disability premiums payable under the previous regime”.

But Mr Justice Lewis declared that the “implementing arrangements do at present give rise to unlawful discrimination”, and that the two men were entitled to a declaration to that effect.

One of the claimants, a 52-year-old terminally ill man suffering from non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and Castleman’s Disease, lost out on premiums worth £178 a month when he was transferred onto Universal Credit.

While the second claimant, a 36-year-old with severe mental health issues, saw his payments reduced by the same amount.

The premiums for those with severe care needs total over £2,000 a year.

Preempting the judgement, Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey announced last week that so-called “transitional protections” for claimants with such needs would be put in place before they are moved onto Universal Credit.

She told the Commons in a written statement: ”[I]n order to support the transition for those individuals who live alone with substantial care needs and receive the severe disability premium, we are changing the system so that these claimants will not be moved to Universal Credit until they qualify for transitional protection.”

Universal Credit has been blamed for an increase in food bank use and homelessness, with last week’s announcement being the latest in a series of u-turns and backtracks by ministers.

Thursday’s judgement is the first judicial review of the policy, which brings together six different benefits into one monthly payment and is due to roll out to all claimants by 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.