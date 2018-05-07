Two-thirds of frontline Department for Work and Pensions staff have said the roll-out of crisis-hit Universal Credit should be stopped, a Channel 4 investigation reveals.

Some 70% of DWP staff say the roll out of Universal Credit should be stopped according to a survey carried out by a trade union.

The Public and Commercial Services Union poll found 79% of respondents felt there was not sufficient staff to meet demand from claimants.

The union, which represents frontline DWP staff, many of whom work in high street job centres, polled 550 of its members for a new Dispatches documentary.

A whistleblower who currently works for the DWP told the programme: “Sometimes we’ll have a couple of people on our team on leave or off sick and then the work really piles up at that point and these claims have not been given the due attention they deserve.

“A lot of [claimants] can miss their payments… It could mean that they won’t be able to eat for another couple of days, it’s very tough on them.”

In response to the survey, a spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “We strongly dispute these claims entirely and this is an extremely small, self-selected and flawed survey that is unrepresentative of our staff delivering Universal Credit.”

Universal Credit is a flagship benefit reform which replaces six individual benefits with one monthly payment.

But it’s been beset by problems in its roll out amid claims it has led to a surge in foodbank use and poverty.

It was claimed last month that thousands of claimants were losing 40% of their benefit to pay back DWP debts.

The Dispatches documentary found that despite sweeping changes to the way Universal Credit works last year, many claimants continue to suffer hardship.

In a humiliating climbdown, the DWP slashed a much-criticised wait for first payments from six weeks to five as part of a £1.5bn package of amendments.

But the programme found claimants are still unable to meet basic costs while waiting for their initial payments.

Josephine Tucker, head of policy and research at Child Poverty Action Group, told the programme: “The Government has done some good things in bringing down the waiting time from six to five weeks but unfortunately five weeks is still a very long time to manage with no money coming in.

“So we don’t think anybody should be waiting more than two weeks for their initial payment. That would be in line with other benefits, so there is no reason that couldn’t be done…”

Monday night’s documentary reveals the stories of some of those affected by the waits in initial payments.