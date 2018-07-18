Higher Education Boss Handed £550,000 In 'Golden Goodbye'

A higher education boss was handed more than £500,000 in a “golden goodbye” pay package after the government scrapped her organisation.

Professor Madeleine Atkins, ex-chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), secured a 96% increase on her annual pay deal in the body’s final 12 months, accounts published this week show.

The HEFCE was wound up by the Department for Education and replaced by the Office for Students and Research England in April.

Atkins, who was appointed to HEFCE for a five-year term in 2014, had a final remuneration package worth £554,648 once bonuses, pension payments and other benefits were counted. Salary accounted for £528,891 of the total.

Her previous year’s total remuneration was £282,354, of which salary comprised £263,865.

It comes after the higher education sector was beset by a number of high pay scandals.

Unions have been demanding action since it emerged last year that university leaders earn, on average, more than £277,000 a year.

Research from the University and College Union (UCU) last year also revealed that some vice chancellors are receiving packages worth more than £450,000.