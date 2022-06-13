Hilary (second left) was known for her stint on Dragons' Den BBC

Hilary Devey’s former Dragons’ Den co-stars have paid emotional tribute to the entrepreneur following her death.

It was announced on Sunday that the goods distribution network boss died at her holiday home in Morocco the day before, having been ill “for some time”, according to her publicist.

Advertisement

After the news broke, fellow Dragons Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Duncan Bannatyne and Theo Paphitis remembered the “unique” and “inspiring” star.

Deborah tweeted: “She was unique in every way and brought grit and warmth with her into the Den. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones. RIP Hilary. Truly one of a kind.”

Advertisement

Peter said: “She was an inspiring woman and it was great to spend time with her on Dragons’ Den. Sending my deepest condolences to her family.”

Duncan wrote: “So young. Too young. Rest in Peace Hilary.”

Advertisement

Theo tweeted: “She left us all with some fantastic memories, may she rest in peace. My thoughts are with her family.”

Very sad to learn that Hilary Devey has passed away at only 65. She was unique in every way and brought grit and warmth with her into the Den. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones. RIP Hilary.truly one of a kind. — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) June 12, 2022

So sad to hear the news that Hilary Devey has passed away. She was an inspiring woman and it was great to spend time with her on Dragons’ Den. Sending my deepest condolences to her family. — Peter Jones (@dragonjones) June 12, 2022

Sad to hear that @HilaryDevey has passed. So young. Too young. Rest in Peace Hilary. X — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) June 12, 2022

So sad to hear of the passing of the lovely Hilary Devey. She left us all with some fantastic memories, may she rest in peace. My thoughts are with her family. x — Theo Paphitis 🇺🇦 (@TheoPaphitis) June 12, 2022

Current Dragon Steven Bartlett called her “wonderful, unique and inspiring”, adding: “She was truly one of a kind and her legacy lives on in all the people she helped, the businesses she supported and the Den that she graced.”

Former Dragon James Caan wrote: “She was truly an inspirational entrepreneur and business woman who confidently worked hard and always showed determination with every venture and project. My thoughts are with her close friends and family.”

Saddened to hear about the passing of the wonderful, unique, inspiring former Dragon, Hilary Devey.



She was truly one of a kind and her legacy lives on in all the people she helped, the businesses she supported and the Den that she graced. pic.twitter.com/HNeadv5VbL — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) June 12, 2022

Im sad to hear the passing of Hilary Devey, she was truly an inspirational entrepreneur and business woman who confidently worked hard and always showed determination with every venture and project.



My thoughts are with her close friends and family. — James Caan CBE (@jamescaan) June 12, 2022

Dragons’ Den host Evan Davis said: “I didn’t know her well, but she really brought a wonderful grit to the Den; it was quite different to anything we’d encountered and audiences loved it. She’ll be long remembered.”

Advertisement

So sorry to hear of Hilary Devey's passing. I didn't know her well, but she really brought a wonderful grit to the Den; it was quite different to anything we'd encountered and audiences loved it. She'll be long remembered. https://t.co/Dxcuv5MLIG — Evan Davis (@EvanHD) June 12, 2022

A statement from the show said: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the loss of Dragons’ Den legend Hilary Devey, who will always hold a unique place in the hearts of our production team.

“Her straight-talking approach made her a firm favourite with viewers, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

We are extremely saddened to hear of the loss of Dragons’ Den legend Hilary Devey, who will always hold a unique place in the hearts of our production team. Her straight-talking approach made her a firm favourite with viewers, and our thoughts are with her family and friends. — BBC Dragons' Den (@BBCDragonsDen) June 12, 2022

Radio hosts Greg James and Lauren Laverne were also among many others who paid tribute.

I’m so sad to hear the news about Hilary. An absolute inspiration for woman in particular who wanted to make their mark in male dominated industries, like she did in haulage. She was also SO MUCH FUN. And an absolute fashion iconhttps://t.co/nGSU8Hak83 — Greg James (@gregjames) June 12, 2022

The full thing is here and I can’t believe how gracious she is as I’m essentially taking the piss out of her voice like an absolute prick 😂



She was so so brilliant. AND LOOK AT THAT FABULOUS HAT https://t.co/wYG4izqjdT — Greg James (@gregjames) June 12, 2022

Very sad to hear the news about #HilaryDevey. Hers is one of my all-time favourite #DesertIslandDiscs episodes https://t.co/km6B82jGgM — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) June 13, 2022

Hilary served as an investor on Dragons’ Den between 2011 and 2012.

She had first appeared on Channel 4′s Secret Millionaire in 2008, before going on to present The Business Inspector for Channel 5 in 2010.

After leaving Dragons’ Den, Hilary, who was awarded an CBE in 2013 for services to the transport industry and to charity, hosted The Intern and Running The Shop for Channel 4.

She also served as a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women in 2015.