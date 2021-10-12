Hillary Clinton admitted her debut political thriller with Canadian mystery writer Louise Penny features a very familiar character.

During an interview on Monday’s episode of “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers pointed out that the pair’s new fictional book, “State of Terror,” contains a “reckless” former president from Palm Beach, Florida.

“Well, lotta people live in Palm Beach,” Clinton deadpanned in response.

“Was he inspired by anyone?” Meyers asked, clearly implying the character was based on Clinton’s 2016 election rival Donald Trump.

“He is fictional, Seth. He is fictional,” replied Clinton. “However, having lived through the prior four years, it wasn’t too hard to imagine.”

The character was “someone who gets the country into a lot of trouble,” Clinton explained. “Some of it of his own making and some of it because he doesn’t understand how other bad actors are actually using him, so it wasn’t too difficult for Louise and I to think about this fictional former president.”

Yep, definitely fictional.

Watch the interview here: