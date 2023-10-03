LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used her tribute to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein (Democrat, California), who died last week aged 90, to warn people that they really should take former President Donald Trump at his word.

“We should believe him when he tells us what he’ll do next,” Clinton cautioned about her 2016 election rival in an opinion piece for The Washington Post published on Monday, noting how Trump has vowed to “gut checks on executive power,” “weaponise the Justice Department to pursue political opponents” and more if he wins back the White House in 2024.

Clinton recalled Feinstein’s comment, after she exposed CIA abuses post-9/11, that: “History will judge us by our commitment to a just society governed by law and the willingness to face an ugly truth and say ‘never again.’”

“Those are words we should remember as we face the challenges ahead,” said Clinton. “Dianne has left the national scene at another moment of political violence and threats to the rule of law. So, we must again face ugly truths and do what is right.”