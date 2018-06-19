HMP Woodhill: Prison With 'Staggering' Rate of Suicides Still Failing Vulnerable Inmates

A prison where 20 men have taken their own lives in seven years is still failing vulnerable inmates, numbers which have been described as “staggering” in a new watchdog report.

Over the last five years a total of 19 men have taken their own lives at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, including seven in 2016 alone.

In the latest review by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons, the conditions at the category A facility, which opened in 1992, were found to be impacting on safety and wellbeing.

It also flagged “chronic and substantial” staff shortages and concluded that Woodhill was “still not safe enough”, despite attempts to improve care in the wake of repeated criticism over the high number of self-inflicted deaths.