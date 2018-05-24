The Waugh Zone Thursday May 24, 2018

Today’s Waugh Zone is written by Owen Bennett.

1. NICE TO SEE EU AGAIN

If any Tory MPs thought they could sneak off early on their summer holidays this year (taking advantage of the lack of a referendum or election to worry about for the first time since 2013), they were set straight last night.

Chief Whip Julian Smith told a meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee the EU Withdrawal Bill will be coming back to the Commons soon after MPs return from the upcoming half-term break.

The Bill has undergone a transformation a la Sandy from Grease since it left the Commons in January. It returns from the Lords with all sorts of new piercings and tattoos, but, as Smith made clear last night, those claiming ‘EEA 4EVA’ and ‘Customs Unions Rule!’ will be lasered off – no matter how painful.

I’ve crunched the numbers on this before, and reckon that once a few Labour leavers are discounted, just 13 Tory MPs need to walk through the opposition lobby to defeat the Government.

That of course also assumes Labour would try to defeat the Government on some amendments. Corbyn’s opposition to the EEA is well known, meaning that the Government might have more breathing space than it appears thanks to Labour’s Brexit position.

2. BORDER FARCE

The head of HMRC, Jon Thompson, is an absolute dream for journalists. I’m seriously considering starting a petition for him to give daily appearances before select committees, such is his ability to deliver news.

Speaking before the Treasury Committee yesterday, Thompson was asked to estimate how much the maximum facilitation (‘max fac’) customs systems would cost businesses a year after Brexit.

Thompson decided to show his working out as he gave the answer, totting up the sum aloud as MPs on the committee looked on. “I’ve started to lose count now at the number of billions,” said Labour’s Rushanara Ali.

Thompson, with the air of a dodgy car mechanic, eventually reached the figure of between £17billion and £20billion in extra paperwork and other issues.

That figure seemed to shock even Brexiteer MPs. John Redwood told the BBC “if it is going to cost this much it is the wrong system”, while a leading member of the ERG looked genuinely pale at the notion of putting that much extra burden on businesses when I spoke to them outside the 1922 meeting last night.

Just as worrying as the cost was the claim that any new customs model could take three to five years to implement – meaning the UK would be leaving its transition period without anything to transition to.

The Times is reporting this morning Downing Street wants the transition period covering customs and trade to be extended until 2023. The proposal has yet to be made to Brussels, but it would certainly risk a huge row with Tory Brexiteers. But seeing as they failed to act over the divorce bill, the continuing of ECJ jurisdiction for another 21 months after Brexit, the UK being a ‘vassal state’ during the transition period, maybe May thinks their bark is worse than their bite.

For more Brexit news, Sign up for HuffPost UK’s Brexit Briefing - sent straight to your inbox every Thursday.

3. CONSISTENT CORBYN

One way to solve the Irish border is just to get rid of it completely – and not in a fantastical “let’s make it invisible way”.

Reunification of the island of Ireland has long been a totem of the left of UK politics, and a spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn yesterday reaffirmed the Labour leader’s long held views in that area: “Over the years [Corbyn] made his position clear that a majority of those people across the whole island of Ireland wanted to see that outcome — a united Ireland.”

The Telegraph splash on the comments today, which come ahead of Corbyn’s first official visit to Belfast since becoming Labour leader.

Despite the dramatic headlines, it is hardly surprising that a man who famously hasn’t changed his views in 30 years, hasn’t changed his views.

Another area of seismic reform Corbyn backs is abolition of the House of Lords. Indeed, as Paul Waugh revealed yesterday, all new Labour peers, including the three announced on the eve of the Royal wedding, must commit to voting in favour of the second chambers abolition should the opportunity arise.

BECAUSE YOU’VE READ THIS FAR...

Watch as At The Races presenter Hayley Moore catches a loose horse. Incredible.