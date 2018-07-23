Holidays at Home: 7 Great Things To Do If You're Off This Week

While in the midst of summer and having a love/hate relationship with the weather as Brits, the sunnier days are picturesque to do things that do not require a passport. So if you’re taking a day off next week or want to spend some quality time with the family, here are a list of things to do across the country which means you don’t feel as though you’ve wasted a day in the sun. The Summer Exhibition

If you’re looking to do an activity that embodies summer, what’s better than walking around an exhibition about the season curated by Greyson Perry? The 250th summer exhibition is loud, it’s vibrant and showcases over 1,300 handpicked pieces of art. It’s not just Insta-friendly, it feels like summer itself so there’s no excuse not to go. 12 June — 19 August 2018, Royal Academy Walk Around A Rose Garden

With the heatwave here to stay, the notion of walking around a rose garden shouldn’t be left in literature. Based in Cheshire, the Dunham Massey Rose Garden has over 1,000 flowers and 300 different varieties of bloom, all you need is a book to sit down with, read and enjoy the scenery. Generally open to the public - The Dunham Massey Rose Garden Arts Club With The Family

If you’re a parent or guardian, keeping children entertained during the holidays can be difficult especially when you don’t want them on a digital binge watching countless YouTube videos. This family art club is free with all the materials provided and offers a great environment for some non-embarrassing parent/children bonding. Get your Art Attack on this Saturday with your loved ones. July 28th 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM, - Lady Lever Art Gallery Calling All Cider Lovers

For any cider lovers, this festival is made for you. The first cider-dedicated festival in Manchester offers over 200 different ciders by 20 local producers. This spread is over three sessions starting Friday evening with two sessions on the Saturday. Your ticket includes an entry to Fairfield Cider Fête 2018 and your Fairfield Cider Fête 2018 glass. Can you taste the bitter apples yet? 27 Jul 2018 17:00 – 28 Jul 2018 23:00 - Fairfield Social Club Yorkshire’s Jurassic Park

Get in touch with your inner mesozoic side when taking a trip to Yorkshire’s Jurassic Park. With the coastal rocks dating back 150-200 million years ago, you’ll almost feel like you’re on set. As you walk along the historic stretch of coast you’ll find the footprints and fossils of an era lost in time. Oh, and it’s really beautiful. Generally open to the public - Yorkshire Coast Don’t Miss The Seafest

Why not go for a guided walk through Scarborough courtesy of Hidden Horizons and ending with exclusive access to the local Sealife Sanctuary this week. It’s great for the family or even if you’d like to do more than go for a general walk in the park with your significant other. 21 – 29 July - Scarborough

