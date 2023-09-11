Holly Willoughby Leads Tributes As This Morning Contributor Matty Lock Dies Aged 19

Matty Lock with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning Rex/ITV

Holly Willoughby has led tributes to This Morning contributor Matty Lock following his death at the age of just 19.

Matty had a childhood love for vaccuum cleaners and managed to turn his passion into a side hustle, appearing on the hit ITV daytime show to review the latest cleaning gadgets on a number of occasions.

His death was announced on the This Morning Instagram account, with a statement that said everyone who works on the show was “shocked and saddened” by his sudden passing.

“He was a delightful young man, a joy to work with and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious,” the statement continued.

“His family came to the studio and they were so proud that he’d turned a childhood hobby into a career. We will miss him and send our condolences to his family.”

Numerous This Morning stars commented on the post, with Holly writing: “Just so unbelievably sad… such a lovely and talented young man… sending my love to his friends and family, this must be such a difficult time.”

She then shared another tribute to Matty on her Instagram story, where she posted a picture of him alongside the words: “So shocked and saddened to hear the news today. Matty was a wonderful person with a true passion for what he did…

“My love goes out to his friends and family at what must be a very difficult time.”

Holly Willoughby's tribute to Matty Lock Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Rylan Clark was also among the past and present This Morning stars to share condolences.

“God that’s really sad. Sending love,” he wrote, while Craig Doyle added: “Ah no, what a lovely young man, this is such tragic news. Rest in Peace Matty.”

Such a tragic loss,” wrote ITV vet Dr Scott Miller. “Hard to comprehend. Sending love to Matty’s nearest and dearest.”

“Awful news. What a lovely guy,” said Dermot O’Leary.

Matty was also a member of the Labour party and had recentlybeen elected as a councillor in Maghull, Liverpool. Deputy leader Angela Rayner was also among those to pay tribute.

On behalf of @UKLabour, I want to express our deepest condolences at the loss of Cllr Matty Lock.



He had his whole life ahead of him, with huge potential who I know was admired and loved across our party.



Our thoughts are with his mum and dad and family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/f8WDZfsas6 — Labour North West (@LabourNorthWest) September 9, 2023

Rayner said (via the Liverpool Echo): “Incredibly sad news, Matty did so much for his community.