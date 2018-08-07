Signatories on the letter include Diane Lee, director general of Imperial War Museums UK; Professor Peter Schäfer, director of the Jewish Museum in Berlin and Henry Grunwald, chairman of the UK National Holocaust Centre and Museum.

Facebook has, however, stated: “We take the issue of anti-Semitism and any form of hate speech incredibly seriously, and find it deeply offensive.”

In an open letter sent to Zuckerberg, the heads of 24 global institutions demanded action after he said posts about Holocaust denial would not automatically be removed from the platform because it could be someone merely getting the facts wrong .

Dozens of Holocaust experts have demanded a meeting with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg over the network’s alleged failure to remove anti-Semitic material.

Leaders of 25 organisations involved in Holocaust and genocide education have today written to Mark Zuckerberg offering help to counter #HolocaustDenial & #Antisemitism on Facebook. https://t.co/Hzs2gaR5ZE @DrJMSmith @HolocaustCentUK @HCGQC pic.twitter.com/dHvJYmjBj9

The letter states: “We also salute your recognition that there may be varying kinds of intent in the hearts and minds of those who post such views on Facebook - including those you were quoted as saying may innocently be ‘getting a few things wrong’.

“Yet Facebook must not allow complete and utter falsehoods about the Holocaust, and about the Jewish people, to go systematically unchecked. Virulent anti-Semitism is a proven pathway that leads from rhetorical hatred to actions of violence.”

The letter goes on to offer Facebook help to “protect society against one of the longest and darkest hatreds which, in the space of just three generations, is seriously beginning to threaten it once again”.

The group behind the letter has offered to provide the social media giant with “tangible, rapidly executable steps towards becoming part of the solution”, by sharing educational resources and professional development programmes for educators on Facebook “to give them resources, skills and confidence to tackle hate and prejudice, and to teach empathy, understanding and respect”.

The letter comes after Bognor Regis town councillor Damien Enticott was suspended from the Labour Party late last month after a post appeared on his Facebook page calling Talmud Jews “parasites”.

The Times also revealed last month how posts claiming that the Holocaust is a lie and that Jewish people are “barbaric and unsanitary” were not removed by Facebook even though they had been reported as offensive.

The newspaper reported that despite Facebook’s assurance that anti-Semitic material was being reviewed, many posts – including a cartoon depicting Jewish people as sex traffickers and war criminals – remained online on Monday.