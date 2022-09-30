Life
Want A Home Makeover But Seriously Skint? Try These 12 Simple Decor Hacks

All these updates may be small, but they'll make a big difference to your space.

Confession time: if my home don’t look smart and put together, I find myself struggling to relax and feel at ease. This means I used to spend a lot of spare time updating and redesigning my pad – and often overspending to do so.

But, now that we’re in a cost of living crisis I, like so many others, have become far more aware of my outgoings and I’m trying to cut back wherever I can.

In doing so, I’ve discovered, you can still update and overhaul things. It might just take a little more creativity and some extra elbow grease, but it’s possible to spruce up your space even on a teeny tiny budget.

Intrigued? I’ve rounded up some of the best low-cost, super simple buys for a home makeover that won’t break the bank.

1
Amazon
Update your tiles
Sick and tired of the tiling in your kitchen or bathroom? Try out these super easy to apply stick on tile sheets.
10 for £27.99 (was £37.99) from Amazon
2
Amazon
Switch basic soap bottles for amber glass one
This is such a tiny thing but it really does make all the difference, with these chic looking bottles pulling each room – from your kitchen to your bathroom – effortlessly together. (I have these myself and they give each room a simple touch of luxury.)
8 for £14.99 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Refresh your kitchen with this cupboard-safe paint
Whether your kitchen cupboards are wood, melamine, or gloss, this easy-to-apply paint applies like a dream, leaving a smooth, perfectly matte finish, and all without the need for a primer or top coat.
£24.99 (was £25.99) from Amazon for 750ml
4
Amazon
Invest in a mould-proof shower curtain
There's nothing worse than seeing a mould speckled shower curtain hanging over the bath. It instantly takes the look of the entire space down. Swap out your old curtain for mildew proof alternative.
£16.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Give your home furnishings a glow-up with multi-surface paint
This multi-surface paint, which comes with a soft satin finish and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, can be used on almost any hard surface, from wood and metal to melamine and plastic – and everything in between.
£38 from Amazon for 2.5 litres
6
Amazon
Replace your normal bulbs with warm LEDs
Give your home a cosy glow by swapping out your normal bulbs for warm-hued LEDs. It's an easy and low-cost swap that could actually save you money in the long-run.
£9.99 (was £12.29) from Amazon
7
Amazon
Upgrade your kitchen counters with contact paper
For a super simple and extremely low-cost kitchen upgrade, this easy-to-apply, waterproof contact paper is great. Cover your counters in this removable paper to instantly update your kitchen. It also works wonderfully for tables and cabinets.
£6.99 from Amazon for a roll
8
Amazon
Dot some LED candles around
Again, another small update but one that can make a big difference to the feel of your home. These real wax LED candles are ideal for adding a sense of warmth and cosiness to any space in your home.
£13.59 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Spruce up your wooden furniture with a coat of paint
This satin finish furniture paint is super easy to apply with a little going a seriously long way. (When I used this paint recently, one 750ml can did two coats for two bedside tables, a desk, and a large coffee table.)
£19.99 from Amazon for 750ml
10
Amazon
Swap out your old cushion covers
A simple way to breathe new life into your living room or bedroom is to update your cushions with these super soft, fluffy pillow cases.
£10.99 from Amazon for four
11
Amazon
Dot around some house plants
You'll be amazed at how much of a difference it makes when you add a little greenery to your home. Don't forget to pick out a few low-cost pots to pop your new plant babies in.
£16.99 (was £17.99) from Amazon
12
Amazon
Sort out your sofa with this easy-fit cover
For giving your old, stained sofa an overhaul, this super stretchy, soft-touch sofa cover is perfect. Available in four sizes, this ribbed jersey cover will instantly give your lounge a lift.
£19.99 (was £24.99) from Amazon
