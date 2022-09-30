Want A Home Makeover But Seriously Skint? Try These 12 Simple Decor Hacks

Amazon Quick home makeover hacks that won't cost the earth

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Confession time: if my home don’t look smart and put together, I find myself struggling to relax and feel at ease. This means I used to spend a lot of spare time updating and redesigning my pad – and often overspending to do so.

Advertisement

But, now that we’re in a cost of living crisis I, like so many others, have become far more aware of my outgoings and I’m trying to cut back wherever I can.

In doing so, I’ve discovered, you can still update and overhaul things. It might just take a little more creativity and some extra elbow grease, but it’s possible to spruce up your space even on a teeny tiny budget.

Intrigued? I’ve rounded up some of the best low-cost, super simple buys for a home makeover that won’t break the bank.

Amazon Quick home makeover hacks that won't cost the earth