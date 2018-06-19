Home Office Rejects William Hague's Call For Cannabis Laws To Be Relaxed

William Hague’s call for a relaxation in the law on cannabis has been rejected by the government, after the former foreign secretary wrote the war on drugs had been “irreversibly lost”.

In a “rebuttal” posted on its website, the Home Office said ministers had “no intention” of softening the law.

“There has been significant coverage in the media of comments made by Lord Hague in the Daily Telegraph calling for the decriminalisation of cannabis,” the statement said.

“The Home Office has been clear that there is strong scientific and medical evidence that cannabis is a harmful drug which can be detrimental to people’s mental and physical health.

“The Government has no intention of reviewing the classification of cannabis under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and it will remain a Class B drug.”

The rebuttal comes after Theresa May came under increasing political pressure to review the law after cannabis oil was confiscated from a mother bringing it into the UK to treat her epileptic son.

But after Billy Caldwell was rushed to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Friday night in a critical condition having suffered multiple seizures, the Home Secretary Sajid Javid granted a 20-day emergency licence granting use of the oil.

