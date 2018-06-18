PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May making a speech at the Royal Free Hospital, north London, following the announcement of increased NHS funding.

Dr Gerada told HuffPost that May had “attempted to appease” Brexiteers by “talking about a fictitious source of funds”, adding: “There is no Brexit dividend and it is disappointing that what should be good news, namely additional NHS funding, has been clouded by citing a non-existent funding source.”

But she has been roundly castigated for continuing to say that money would partly come from a “Brexit dividend”.

May has said her long-term 3.4% increase in funding for the NHS, announced to mark its 70th anniversary this week, will end the “sticking plaster” approach to health funding and has admitted people will have to pay “a bit more” in tax to fund it.

While welcoming the £20.5bn-a-year boost, the group says Brexit “poses the biggest risk to our health service in its history” and the public should get a vote on the final deal struck with Brussels.

Writing exclusively for HuffPost UK, 12 high-profile clinicians, including ex-chair of the Royal College of GPs, Dr Clare Gerada, slam the Prime Minister’s big NHS announcement and say “there is in fact a growing Brexit deficit” in the health service.

Theresa May’s claim of a “Brexit dividend” for the NHS is a “reckless pledge” that ignores the economic damage leaving the EU could wreak, a group of leading health professionals say today.

PA Archive/PA Images Dr Clare Gerada, former chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, is among those demanding a vote on the Brexit deal

Fellow signatory Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a supporter of the pro-single market campaign group Open Britain, went further and said the PM should apologise.

He said: “Everyone who wants to see the NHS’s funding put on a sustainable basis will be alarmed that the Prime Minister thinks it can be paid for out of something that doesn’t exist.

“There is no Brexit dividend and an NHS funding plan that relies on such a source would be literally worthless.

“The Prime Minister should apologise for misleading people about NHS funding and instead level with the public about the need to increase taxes to pay for a better NHS.”

During a set-piece speech at the Royal Free Hospital in north London on Monday, May said there would be an extra £394m-a-week going to the NHS in England in 2023/24 - far exceeding the £350m famously plastered on the side of the Vote Leave bus.

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across the healthcare sector, celebrated the funding increase, saying it represented a “significant improvement” and May and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt “deserve credit” for securing a longer-term settlement.

However he cautioned that the pledge needed to be viewed in a “realistic” way, adding the sum falls short of the 4% the NHS needs to improve.

“The truth is that in spite of this welcome extra investment we will face hard choices and we need an honest debate about what the NHS can and cannot do,” he said.

“One danger is that it simply goes to prop up the existing system, which will certainly not be able to cope - even with this injection.”

The Open Letter In Full As health professionals experiencing the effect of chronic under-investment in our health service we welcome the Prime Minister’s pledge of greater investment for the NHS. Too often politicians have paid lip-service to investing in our hospitals, clinics and surgeries without spelling out how they intend to fund those services. So it is with some concern that we read the Prime Minister’s plans to fund this latest investment through a so-called ‘Brexit dividend’. The Government’s own analysis recently found that under all Brexit scenarios the economy will be weaker, while the Bank of England, the Office for Budget Responsibility and the Institute for Fiscal Studies all agree that Brexit is damaging our economy. So it is clear that far from there being a ‘Brexit dividend’, there is in fact a growing Brexit deficit. Any investment must be welcomed, but the patients and NHS staff need certainty, not yet another reckless pledge from politicians. As we prepare to celebrate the 70th birthday of the NHS, the truth is that Brexit poses the biggest risk to our health service in its history. With so much at stake, it is only right that the public are given the chance to take a view on the final Brexit deal through a people’s vote.

Signed