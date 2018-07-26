In an apparent U-turn, the Home Office has reportedly suspended cooperation with American authorities over the case of two British-raised extremists that could face execution in the US.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid sparked a diplomatic row earlier this week after announcing he would not seek “death penalty assurances” in the cases of El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey.

Critics said the move risked undermining the UK’s long-standing opposition to capital punishment.

While the Home Office’s move is only temporary it may be extended pending the outcome of a judicial review.

Elsheikh’s mother has launched an emergency legal challenge seeking to quash Javid’s decision to provide evidence that would be used at trial without the assurance that the pair would not face execution.

Writing in the Guardian on Thursday, Ben Emmerson, the UN special rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights, said: “At about midday today, the government beat a tactical retreat – and caved in under the legal and political pressure.”

The Home Office is yet to comment on the claim, but a spokesperson said it was in the process of issuing a statement.

Kotey and Elsheikh, who were brought up in Britain but had their passports revoked, are accused of being part of the Islamic State cell dubbed “the Beatles” by hostages.