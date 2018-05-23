Home Secretary Sajid Javid To Tell Police 'I Get It' After Years Of Austerity

Home Secretary Sajid Javid will tell police “I get it” as he faces the rank-and-file officers bearing the brunt of austerity.

In his first major speech since taking the post, Javid will offer an olive branch to personnel at the Police Federation conference, following years of acrimony over funding cuts and staffing reductions.

Javid will pledge to provide “tools, the powers and the back-up that you need to get the job done” and point to the experiences of his brother, a senior police officer.

Addressing the annual conference in Birmingham, Javid will say: “For those of you who stand on the front line, be in no doubt that I will be standing with you.

“I’m not arrogant enough to turn up here after three weeks in the job and tell you how to do yours.

“What I will say is that I am listening and I get it. I get that there’s increased demand.”

Striking a softer tone than his two Tory predecessors when addressing the annual conference, Javid will cite accounts shared with him by frontline police personnel.

“You’ve told me you’re feeling stretched, overburdened and not sufficiently rewarded,” he will say. “I know it’s frustrating when your rest days get cancelled - often at short notice.

“And I know your work can take its toll on your mental and physical health. And you deserve to be respected and valued.”