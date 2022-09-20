Altaf Shah / 500px via Getty Images

Energy bills are going to be big this winter, even if Liz Truss has promised to freeze the cap at £2,500 per year per household.

Given the high costs, consumer champion Will Hodson believes the best way to save money is to find ways to become more energy efficient.

Hodson, from the campaign How To Save It, knows a thing or two about saving money, having previously co-founded the company Look After My Bills (which you may remember from Dragon’s Den).

If you’re a homeowner, he says the first step to running an energy and cost-efficient home is to look up your property’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC). This tells you how your home currently ranks and suggests the order in which you should begin improving the environmental efficiency of your home.

Not many people know about this tool, but it could save you up to £740 on your energy bills each year and thousands longterm.

Here’s how energy performance certificates work

“The less energy you need to run your home, the less you’ll need to spend on your bills. That’s why this is the time for Britons to invest in energy efficiency. But many of us wonder where to start,” says Hodson.

“The answer is by checking your Energy Performance Certificate (EPC). They are available for almost every home in Britain, for free, on a government website.”

Using the online system is an easy, 30-second process. Simply open the website, click ‘domestic property’, enter your postcode and select your door number from the drop down of addresses. Your energy performance certificate and recommendations will appear.

“The EPC gives you a handy step by step guide to improving your property’s overall energy performance,” explains Hodson.

“Some of the EPC’s recommendations will require homeowners to invest, such as installing cavity wall insulation. There are local and national grants available for reducing costs here, and you should find which apply to you. Other improvements, such as switching to low energy lighting, and installing room thermostats are much more affordable.”

He adds that thanks to these grants and bills soaring, the potential savings of using this tool are “bigger than they’ve ever been before”.

“Houses with an EPC rating of C cost £300 less to run than a property with a rating of D, and £740 less than a home with an E rating,” he says.

“For anyone in a position to improve their home, there’s never been a better time to do it. Your EPC will show you how.”