Homes Flooded After Large Water Pipe Bursts Causing Sinkhole In Birmingham

Homes have been flooded and left without water on one of the hottest days of the year after a large pipe burst in Birmingham.

Cars were partially submerged and stretches of road ruined as rescue teams rushed to help vulnerable residents in Wheeler Street, Newtown, on Saturday morning.

Up to 100 homes are affected and there are no injuries, West Midlands Fire and Rescue said, adding it was called at around 8am.

People should avoid the area as crews work to make the area safe, the service added.