A Lancashire healthcare professional has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning patients on a stroke unit, police have revealed.

The female worker at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been suspended while police investigate allegations of mistreatment and neglect on the stroke unit this month.

The worker was arrested on suspicion of administering any poison or noxious substance with “the intent to injure and ill treatment or wilful neglect.”

Lancashire Police say they were alerted to the allegations after concerns were raised about the care provided to some patients.

Police are at the early stage of their investigation and are working closely with hospital chiefs.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of mistreatment of patients by a healthcare professional at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

“The inquiry is complicated and we have a team of specialist detectives working on this case who are also offering support to those families who have had loved ones identified as potentially being involved.

“Our priority and the priority of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to ensure the safety of patients. We are working closely with the Trust as part of the investigation.”

The female hospital worker has been suspended and has been bailed by police until December 6. Enquiries are ongoing.

Hospital bosses are reassuring the public that the hospital remains a safe environment for patients.

Wendy Swift, chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm a healthcare professional has been suspended in line with trust policy following allegations of mistreatment against patients on the Stroke Unit

“We take all allegations of this type extremely seriously and when the concerns were raised we immediately contacted the police.

“The trust is working with the police and cooperating fully with their investigation.

“We would like to reassure all our patients that all necessary actions are being taken.

“The hospital remains a safe and caring environment for patients and the provision of services will continue as usual.’’

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0553 of November 14.