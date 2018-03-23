A hostage situation at a supermarket in Trèbes, south-western France, is being treated as a terrorist incident, officials have said. At least one person has reportedly died, but the French interior ministry said it could not confirm reports about other deaths. The hostage taker, who was said to be armed with a gun, claimed allegiance to the Islamic State terror group, AFP reported state prosecutors as saying.

LA VIE A TREBES/via REUTERS Police are seen at the scene of a hostage situation in a supermarket in Trebes, Aude, France, on Friday morning.

Amid rapid developments, Trèbes mayor Eric Ménassi told BFM TV that the man was now alone with one police officer in the supermarket and all other hostages freed. Reuters reported that eight people were believed to be inside the store. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said one police officer was injured in a shooting and hostage-taking at the supermarket and the incident appears to be a “terrorist act”. Police special forces have rushed to the Super U shop in Trèbes, near Carcassonne, 91km south-east of Toulouse. Counter-terror officers are investigating, Reuters reported.

PA Trèbes in southern France where a gunman is holding several people hostage.

LA VIE A TREBES/via REUTERS A heavy police presence was seen in the town, 91km south-east of Toulouse.

The fast-moving situation began around 11 am local time on Friday morning when the hostage taker opened fire, said the source, quoted by HuffPost France. A witness said that the gunman reportedly shouted “Allah Akbar” when he entered the supermarket, according to sources close to the investigation, cited by AFP, although this has not been independently verified. France’s Interior Ministry earlier said security officials were carrying out an operation at a supermarket in town of Trèbes, but gave no details.

Google Street View Street View image of the Super U supermarket in Trèbes, France, where Friday's hostage situation is reportedly unfolding.