A hostage situation at a supermarket in Trèbes, south-western France, is being treated as a terrorist incident, officials have said.
At least one person has reportedly died, but the French interior ministry said it could not confirm reports about other deaths.
The hostage taker, who was said to be armed with a gun, claimed allegiance to the Islamic State terror group, AFP reported state prosecutors as saying.
Amid rapid developments, Trèbes mayor Eric Ménassi told BFM TV that the man was now alone with one police officer in the supermarket and all other hostages freed.
Reuters reported that eight people were believed to be inside the store.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said one police officer was injured in a shooting and hostage-taking at the supermarket and the incident appears to be a “terrorist act”.
Police special forces have rushed to the Super U shop in Trèbes, near Carcassonne, 91km south-east of Toulouse. Counter-terror officers are investigating, Reuters reported.
The fast-moving situation began around 11 am local time on Friday morning when the hostage taker opened fire, said the source, quoted by HuffPost France.
A witness said that the gunman reportedly shouted “Allah Akbar” when he entered the supermarket, according to sources close to the investigation, cited by AFP, although this has not been independently verified.
France’s Interior Ministry earlier said security officials were carrying out an operation at a supermarket in town of Trèbes, but gave no details.
In other developments on Friday morning, a police officer was shot and wounded, not critically, while jogging some 10km away from the supermarket.
It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.
France has been on high alert since attacks in Paris in November 2015, in which 130 were killed. A state of emergency alert for the country was lifted in October 2017.
Terror timeline: France’s recent history of attacks
More than 240 people have been killed in France in attacks since 2015 by assailants who pledged allegiance to, or were inspired by, Islamic State.
January 2015 - Charlie Hebdo Attacks
Seventeen people were killed and 22 injured after gunmen stormed the Paris offices of satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo. At the same time a third man and associate of the two gunmen took a number of hostages at a Kosher supermarket. The gunmen pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda in Yemen and Islamic State.
June 2015 - Saint-Quentin-Fallavier Attack
Yassin Salhi decapitated his employer before unsuccessfully trying to blow up a gas factory by driving a van into gas canisters outside.
August 2015 - Thalys Train Attack
Four people were injured after a man attempted a mass-shooting on a train travelling from Amsterdam to Paris. He was taken down and subdued by French, America and British passengers on the train who were all awarded the Legion of Honour for their actions.
November 2015 - Paris Attacks
A coordinated series of shootings, grenade attacks and suicide bombings resulted in the deadliest terrorist attack in French history. 130 people were killed and over 360 injured. The highest number of deaths occurred at a rock concert at inside the Bataclan theatre where 90 people were killed. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Islamic State.
July 2016 - Nice Truck Attack
During Bastille Day celebrations in the coastal city of Nice, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a truck through crowds on the Promenade des Anglais. 86 people died and 434 were injured.
By Chris York.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.