Hostile Environment 2.0: Why EU Citizens And Open Rights Group Are Taking Government to Court Over Data Protection

It has been a big week in politics for the six million non-UK citizens, including the 3.6million EU citizens, in the UK. Unnoticed by the media and the wider public, parliament passed a passage in the Data Protection Bill 2018 that will have grave consequences for many migrants who come into contact with the Home Office.

Not even two weeks after Sajid Javid disowned the ‘hostile environment’ the government pushed through a Home Office exemption to data access rights regarding immigration cases, potentially denying thousands of the six million non-UK citizens access to justice. Article 4 of the Data Protection Bill excludes all non-UK citizen from knowing what data the Home Office has used to assess their immigration status.

The3million, the grassroots organisation representing the 3.6million EU citizens in the UK, have been warning about this for months. There are now few alternatives left other than taking the government to court.

With the Windrush scandal barely out of the news, the government has just passed the next installment of the hostile environment. Windrush has shown that the Home Office does not always get it right. Actually, the Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration found that Home Office data is consistently unreliable. When bank checks for migrants were introduced in January the inspector established that 10% of the records shared with the banks were incorrect.

The problem with Home Office data is also evident in the number of successful immigration appeals, which have risen to their highest levels in 2017/18 with 50 percent of appealed decisions overturned in court.