Could Hot Weather Be Behind The Bank Holiday Violent Crime Wave?

The May Bank Holiday saw record temperatures – and six shootings around the country. Three people were killed in the attacks, including an innocent 13-year-old boy who was caught in crossfire on a busy high street.

On Wednesday, in response to what it described as an “epidemic” of attacks sweeping the capital, the London Assembly announced it would be urgently investigating the trend, and confirmed that in 2018 so far a record 62 murders have been recorded by the Met Police – more than double the number from last year.

But why did the violence peak during the heatwave? And should we be braced for more?

Research suggests hot weather and violence attacks are closely linked. Lance Workman, psychologist at the University of South Wales, told HuffPost UK that when the outside temperature reaches between 27C and 32C, “you see an increase in violence crime and riots”.

Notable violent episodes in the UK have coincided with hotter weather, including the Notting Hill riots of August 1976, the Toxteth riots of July 1981, the Brixton riots of September 1985, and the UK-wide riots of August 2011.

On a global level the evidence is even starker – research published by Princeton University and UC Berkeley in 2013 demonstrated a link between warm weather and civil wars, and even the collapse of the Mayan civilisation.

However, any hotter than 32C, and Workman said the likely of conflict trails off – “people are just too hot and bothered”.

But it’s not as simple as saying more sun leads to violence. It’s a combination of factors – crowds, brain chemicals, societal injustice – which converge in hot weather to create the conditions for clashes. Police cuts, closing youth centres and community services, We unpack the factors: