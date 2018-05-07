The violence that has marked the May Bank Holiday weekend has continued as Scotland Yard said it is investigating a shooting and a separate stabbing in London.

On Monday, officers were called to the stabbing on Leytonstone Road, Stratford, at around 4.40pm, where a victim - in his 20s - was taken to hospital.

Just over ten minutes later, police were called to a shooting in John Williams Close, New Cross Gate.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, is being treated at the scene.

It follows a spate of violence across London and the rest of the UK over the long weekend. Police are investigating more than 60 suspected murders in the capital this year.

Earlier on Sunday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hit out at the government for “failing in their basic duty to keep people safe”.

The incidents include:

- On Saturday, 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was shot dead near his home in Southwark, south London. - A 22-year-old man was shot in New Cross Road, Lewisham, on Sunday. His injuries were described as not life-threatening. - In Wealdstone, north west London, a 15-year-old boy suffered head injuries caused by “a number of shotgun pellets”. A 13-year-old boy, who was an innocent bystander, was also shot in the head. - Fatah Warsame, 20, from Cardiff, died after being stabbed in Liverpool city centre early on Sunday morning. - A man, 43, was also stabbed in Ealing following a driving dispute on Sunday. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. - A man, aged 20, was killed in Bishopscote Road in Luton after being stabbed on Sunday evening. - On Monday, a teenager suffered serious injuries in a shooting in the Clayton area of Manchester. - Armed police have been locked in a stand-off with a gunman after a shoot-out in Oxford city centre on Monday.

