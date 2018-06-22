House Of Fraser To Close 31 Stores And Axe 6,000 Jobs

House of Fraser has been given approval by creditors to close 31 stores, resulting in up to 6,000 job losses.

The department store chain will undertake the 31 store closures through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which will also allow it to secure rent reductions on its remaining shops.

Closures will affect up to 2,000 House of Fraser staff and a further 4,000 across brands and concessions.

House of Fraser secured the backing of more than 75% of creditors, including landlords, for the CVA at a meeting on Friday.

It was voted through despite anger among landlords, who have complained that they are being forced to stomach a financial hit at the same time as House of Fraser enjoys new investment.