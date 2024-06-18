This Is Where You've Seen House Of The Dragon's Cregan Stark Before As A Child Actor

Tom Taylor made a memorable appearance in the House Of The Dragon season premiere HBO

The second season of House Of The Dragon finally got underway on Monday, with a host of new additions to the cast joining returning stars like Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke.

Among them was Tom Taylor, who appeared in the very first scene of episode one as Cregan Stark, the great-great-great-great-grandfather of Sean Bean’s Game Of Thrones character.

Tom’s scene may have only been brief (the British star described his appearance in House Of The Dragon as “just a little tease for now”), but it was still a stand-out of the season premiere – not least because you might well find yourself struggling to recollect where you’ve seen Tom before.

Well, we might be able to help you out with that one.

If you cast your mind back almost a decade to 2015, you might remember when the BBC drama Doctor Foster had the nation gripped.

Suranne Jones and Tom Taylor in the second season of Doctor Foster BBC

Doctor Foster marked one of Tom’s earliest on-screen roles, playing Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel’s on-screen son when he was still a teenager.

From there, he went on to appear in the sci-fi thriller The Dark Tower, sharing the screen with Idris Elba, as well as the BBC adaptation of David Nicholls’ Us and the Channel 4 drama Close To Me in 2021.

Idris Elba and The Dark Tower in 2017 Moviestore/Shutterstock

House Of The Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal has told Entertainment Weekly that he’d “love to have Tom back” in the upcoming third season, if the story allows, and it’s fair to say the 22-year-old would be up for it himself.

“I was just itching to do more, as well,” he admitted.. “I was in the costume. I was like, ‘I just want to keep acting’.”

The first episode of House Of The Dragon season two is available to watch now on both Sky and Now, with new episodes coming on a weekly basis until the first week of August.

