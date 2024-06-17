Need A Quick Recap On House Of The Dragon Season 1? We've Got You Covered

Matt Smith in House Of The Dragon HBO

Listen, we’re as excited as anyone else for the return of House Of The Dragon. But let’s face it, a lot has gone down in the two years that have passed since the show was last on our screens, and unless you found yourself with 10 hours to spare to rewatch the whole thing before season two, you might find your memory of the whole thing is… a little bit hazy.

We definitely remember some murder and double-crossing. There were certainly dragons kicking around. And there’s no mistaking those platinum blond wigs. But as for the specifics, we’re sorry to say that quite a few of them have escaped us since 2022.

If that situation sounds at all familiar, we’re happy to say that US broadcaster HBO – the company behind both House Of The Dragon and Game Of Thrones – has heard our prayers.

So, before you throw yourself into season two, give yourself 15 minutes, make yourself a nice cup of tea (or something stronger if you feel like your nerves might need it) and treat yourself to this recap put together by the House Of The Dragon team:

Before the new season had even begun airing, HBO revealed the Game Of Thrones prequel would be coming back for a third run of episodes, although given how long season two took to put together, we wouldn’t start counting down the days till then any time soon.

The first episode of House Of The Dragon season two is available to watch now on both Sky and Now.

It will also air on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on Monday night, with new episodes coming on a weekly basis between now and the first week of August.